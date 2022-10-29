Microsoft rolls out new feature to its MFA app, prevents spam attacks

-
ALSO READ
India leads in adoption and usage of multi-factor authentication: Report
Elon Musk wants to get rid of Twitter spam bots. What are they?
TMS Ep163: Indian unicorns, real estate recovery, US Fed Policy, spam bot
Google gets poll panel nod to keep politician emails out of spam in US
WhatsApp working on 'login approval' feature for additional security
-
Microsoft has rolled out a new feature to its multi-factor authentication (MFA) app, Microsoft Authenticator, to prevent spam attacks.
According to ZDNet, the company has rolled out 'number matching' in push notifications which will help prevent MFA attacks that rely on push notification spam.
When 'number matching' is enabled, the Authenticator app asks the user to enter the number shown on the sign-on screen rather than just selecting "approve" when approving an MFA request. This will be a useful feature for admins whose users were unprepared for the MFA attack.
The feature is available for the administrators for now, but the company wants to make 'number matching' the default for all Authenticator users in February 2023.
To avoid unintentional approvals, administrators can also set up Authenticator to use application context and location context.
After the new feature becomes the Authenticator app's default, the admin rollout controls will be removed.
Earlier this year, researchers discovered so-called "MFA fatigue attacks" targeting Office 365 users. In those attacks, attackers continually cause MFA push alerts while attempting to log into a victim's account using a password that has previously been compromised.
The attacker was counting on the victim becoming tired or inattentive enough to approve the login attempt mistakenly at some time, the report said.
--IANS
aj/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Sat, October 29 2022. 16:37 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU