JUST IN
Canon launches EOS R8, EOS R50 mirrorless cameras in India: Details here
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 review: Best experienced with OnePlus 11 5G smartphone
Motorola launches Moto e13 smartphone in India: Know price, specifications
Google announces to soon blur explicit images in search results by default
ChatGPT is a data privacy nightmare: Here's why you ought to be concerned
OnePlus TV 65 Q2 Pro smart TV, OnePlus 81 Pro keyboard launched in India
OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard announced: Details
Meta introduces new comment moderation tools for creators on Facebook
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones with Spatial audio launched: Details
WhatsApp may soon let users schedule calls within group chats: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Canon launches EOS R8, EOS R50 mirrorless cameras in India: Details here
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Microsoft to shut video-conferencing app 'Teams' free version from April 12

The company mentioned that users will need to upgrade to the Microsoft Teams Essentials by paying Rs 110 per user/month to preserve chats, meetings, channels and other key info

Topics
Microsoft | Video Calling | Microsoft Corporation

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Microsoft Teams
Microsoft Teams

Microsoft has announced that the Teams free version, a legacy app for business, will no longer be available from April 12.

"After April 12, 2023, Microsoft Teams Free (classic), the legacy free Teams app for business, will no longer be available," said Microsoft.

The company mentioned that users will need to upgrade to the Microsoft Teams Essentials by paying Rs 110 per user/month to preserve chats, meetings, channels and other key info.

"Upgrading to Microsoft Teams Essentials is the easiest way to continue using Teams and maintain access to all your chats, files, teams, and meetings. Teams Essentials also provides unlimited group meetings for up to 30 hours in length with up to 300 participants per meeting, and 10 GB of cloud storage per user -- all for only Rs 110 per user/month," it added.

Last month, Microsoft announced to move some 'Microsoft Team' features to its new more costly Premium edition like translated captions, custom Together Mode scenes and virtual appointment options.

The company revealed the changes in a licensing guide update late last month and mentioned that "some Teams features will move from Teams licenses to Teams Premium license" after the Premium edition launches fully in February.

--IANS

shs/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Microsoft

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 14:11 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU