Microsoft working on tri-fold Surface phone, says report

US based tech giant Microsoft is reportedly planning to launch a "multi-panel device" which boasts a tri-fold design.
The patent was granted by the US Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and shows a sketch of a device with two hinges that opens up to reveal one massive screen made up of three distinct sections, reports GSMArena.
Once folded back up the device can serve as a traditional smartphone.
Microsoft recently revealed a new Surface device that will feature four under-display camera sensors, with the company's logo being displayed when these cameras are not in use.
The four cameras in question will be positioned similar to the logo design with each camera having its colour filter.
These four sensors will be placed under the display of the device and are intended for mobile computing devices, such as a Microsoft Surface device.
Furthermore, the cameras can display a colour icon when the sensor is not in use to display the company's logo on the front. So, the device will display the logo by default and switch to the camera when the shutter is activated.
