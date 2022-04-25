Motorola launches new affordable smartphone 'Moto G52' in India

-
US-based Motorola on Monday launched a new smartphone 'Moto G52' with a pOLED display, stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos and triple rear camera setup in India.
The smartphone starts at Rs 14,499 for the 4GB+64GB storage option and Rs 15,499 for the 6GB+128GB storage option.
"The Moto G52 comes with stereo speakers, a smooth ad-free Android 12 experience, IP52 water repellent design, 50MP quad camera system and power efficient performance with Snapdragon 680," the company said in a statement.
The smartphone features a 6.6-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) pOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 90Hz refresh rate.
Under the hood, the device is powered by the Snapdragon 680 chip, along with Adreno 610 GPU and up to 6GB RAM. It has a hybrid dual-SIM slot. The smartphone weighs 169 grams.
The device houses a triple camera setup with 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide depth sensor and a 2MP macro sensor.
The rear camera mode includes a dual capture, smart composition, live moto, pro motion and more.
It also supports full-HD video recording at 30fps frame rate. In the front, the device has a 16MP selfie camera.
The smartphone packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W turboPower fast-charging support. It has a 3.5mm audio jack.
Motorola said it is offering 'ThinkShield' to protect your data from malware, phishing and other threats.
