Samsung lays out vision for innovative user experience, unveils premium TV

Electronics has laid out a vision for new innovative TV experiences and introduced its latest premium TV product.

During a live online event, titled Unbox and Discover 2022, the world's largest TV maker by sales emphasised customised TV features based on Artificial Intelligence, as well as seamless connectivity, reports Yonhap News Agency.

Samsung's technology "should be able to provide users with personalised services, and to perform necessary functions without having users learn about new products or technology", Han Jong-hee, vice chairman of Electronics and head of its Device eXperience division, said at the event.

To achieve the goals, has intensified efforts to improve connectivity among Samsung's home devices through SmartThings, a software platform that connects and controls devices, and upgraded the intelligence menu system, Smart Hub, with a new interface and various entertainment and health features, Han added.

"People will be able to do something with TV, not just watching it," he said, adding that TV will serve as "a game console, a virtual playground and a working partner that will enhance your productivity".

The South Korean tech giant also showed its latest high-end Neo QLED 8K TV during the event, which it said, can analyse videos through AI based deep-learning and offer "ultra-rich colour and deep contrast" that delivers vivid details.

Samsung has been working to diversify premium TV lineups and create various form factors. The company said an 89-inch Micro LED TV, Samsung's highest premium TV segment, will be released after May.

Earlier this month, it launched its premium QD-OLED TVs, which use self-emitting quantum-dot (QD) displays and OLED technology, for the first time in select markets.

Samsung said QD-OLED TVs offer higher resolution, better picture quality and more lifelike visuals than conventional OLED panels, the segment where its rival LG Electronics dominates with a more than 60 per cent market share.

