Patent reveals Apple working on iPhone display with variable refresh rates

A new Apple patent released by the US Patent and Trademark Office has revealed that the company is working on an iPhone display that can update the content at up to 240Hz which is four times the native refresh rate.
With the upcoming display, an ?iPhone? with a 60Hz display would be able to increase its variable refresh rate to 120Hz, 180Hz, or 240Hz automatically, reports Patently Apple.
This technology exists on the iPad Pro lineup, but only switches from 60Hz to 120Hz, depending on the content shown.
"Refresh rate refers to how many times a display refreshes every second. The higher the refresh rate, the smoother the content on the display will be. Currently, all iPhones have a refresh rate of 60Hz," the report said on Tuesday.
The patent also said that the technology can be extended to other devices such as the iPad and Apple Watch in the future.
Meanwhile, Apple is planning to launch iPhone 13 this year and it will have four models, all of them will use OLED panels. The top two models will use LTPO OLED that can support a 120Hz refresh rate.
The iPhone 13 lineup may mirror the iPhone 12 family of phones, with a 5.4-inch iPhone 13 Mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro and 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max.
