Nokia X6: HMD Global to launch its first notch-based phone in India soon

Nokia, a Finnish mobile phone brand owned by HMD Global, is gearing up to launch in India its first notch screen-based smartphone – the Nokia X6. Though the smartphone is currently available only in China at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 13,300), the company had temporarily listed the product page on its official international portal. Interestingly, the phone’s support page also went live in India, confirming that the phone would soon be launched in India.