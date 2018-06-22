JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News » Mobiles & Tablets

YouTube's new move for creators will help them earn money: Here's how
Business Standard

Nokia X6: HMD Global to launch its first notch-based phone in India soon

The Nokia X6 got temporarily listed on Nokia's international portal, and the phone's support page also went live in India, confirming that the phone would soon be launched in India

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

Nokia X6 India launch and expected price

Nokia X6 India launch and expected price
1 / 4
Nokia X6 Photo: Official portal

Nokia, a Finnish mobile phone brand owned by HMD Global, is gearing up to launch in India its first notch screen-based smartphone – the Nokia X6. Though the smartphone is currently available only in China at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 13,300), the company had temporarily listed the product page on its official international portal. Interestingly, the phone’s support page also went live in India, confirming that the phone would soon be launched in India.

Nokia X6 specifications

Nokia X6 specifications
2 / 4
Nokia X6 Photo: Official portal

The Nokia X6 is a budget smartphone with midrange specifications and premium features. The phone sports 5.8-inch fullHD+ screen stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. There screen sports a cut out area on the top (notch) that accommodates the front camera, earpiece and couple of sensors. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64GB of internal storage, respectively. The dual-SIM phone comes with microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB.

Nokia X6 camera

Nokia X6 camera
3 / 4
Nokia X6 artificial intelligence-based stickers Photo: Official Portal

In terms of imaging, the Nokia X6 sports a dual camera set-up on the back. The rear camera module features a 16-megapixel primary sensor of f/2.0 aperture mated with a 5MP depth-sensing lens of f/2.2 aperture and 1.2-micron pixel size. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera of f/2.0 aperture. Both the rear and front cameras in the Nokia X6 support artificial intelligence-based algorithm selection, camera enhancements and HDR mode.

Nokia X6 features

Nokia X6 features
4 / 4
Nokia X6 Photo: Official portal

 

The Nokia X6 boots Android Oreo out of the box and comes with Android One guarantee, which assures timely Android updates for two years, along with monthly security updates from Google. Powering the phone is a 3,060 mAh battery, which takes the charge from USB type-C port. The phone supports Quick Charge 3.0 technology, which assures 50 per cent charge in 30 minutes.

 


First Published: Fri, June 22 2018. 13:04 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements