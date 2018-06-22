Nokia X6: HMD Global to launch its first notch-based phone in India soon

Nokia X6 India launch and expected price
Nokia, a Finnish mobile phone brand owned by HMD Global, is gearing up to launch in India its first notch screen-based smartphone – the Nokia X6. Though the smartphone is currently available only in China at CNY 1,299 (around Rs 13,300), the company had temporarily listed the product page on its official international portal. Interestingly, the phone’s support page also went live in India, confirming that the phone would soon be launched in India.
Nokia X6 specifications
The Nokia X6 is a budget smartphone with midrange specifications and premium features. The phone sports 5.8-inch fullHD+ screen stretched in 19:9 aspect ratio. There screen sports a cut out area on the top (notch) that accommodates the front camera, earpiece and couple of sensors. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 system-on-chip (SoC), paired with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 32 GB or 64GB of internal storage, respectively. The dual-SIM phone comes with microSD card slot for memory expansion up to 256GB.
Nokia X6 camera
In terms of imaging, the Nokia X6 sports a dual camera set-up on the back. The rear camera module features a 16-megapixel primary sensor of f/2.0 aperture mated with a 5MP depth-sensing lens of f/2.2 aperture and 1.2-micron pixel size. On the front, there is a 16MP selfie camera of f/2.0 aperture. Both the rear and front cameras in the Nokia X6 support artificial intelligence-based algorithm selection, camera enhancements and HDR mode.
Nokia X6 features
