Nord series to give users more choices, power says OnePlus India CEO

As the mid-to premium smartphone segment witness the entry of new players in India, the popular Nord series, especially Nord 2T, will ensure future-ready devices to give users more choices and the power to do more, its India CEO said on Wednesday.

The Nord category was introduced with the aim to make the premium experience more accessible to the larger community and build a stronger connection with Gen Z and the millennials.

According to Navnit Nakra, India CEO and Head of India Region, India, Nord 2T which is the successor to Nord 2 (the highest-selling smartphone on Prime Day 2021 on Amazon by value) has been launched to provide an upgraded experience to the users, concentrating on bringing more flagship-level features closer to the masses.

"We believe that the Nord 2T is an excellent choice for users looking to upgrade from Nord 2 and for the consumers looking to enter our ecosystem in the mid-range segment," Nakra told IANS.

Nord 2T 5G packs flagship 80W SUPERVOOC fast charging -- the fastest charging on any Nord phone ever.

It takes just 15 minutes to provide a day's power, which is 120 per cent faster than the original Nord, said Nakra.

Nord 2T also features an AI-enhanced flagship camera with improved low-light shooting, night mode, and HDR video capturing capabilities.

The powerful camera module comes packed with the same flagship 50 MP Sony IMX766 sensor with optical image stabilization (OIS), a 120 degree ultra-wide camera, and a 2MP mono lens.

The device supports Nightscape mode, allowing it to capture brighter and more detailed photos in dimly-lit environments.

Additionally, it can record high frame rate slow-motion video at up to 960 fps -- allowing one to capture quick movements with great levels of detail and precision.

"Lastly, the OnePlus Nord 2T is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 chipset that provides better gaming performance, more efficient power consumption, and better temperature control with HyperEngine 5.0. Paired with OxygenOS 12.1," said Nakra.

