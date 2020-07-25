Now, you can join Cisco Webex meetings using your Microsoft Teams app

has released a new update that finally allows users to join Webex meetings from the Rooms feature in its popular video conferencing app Teams, allowing guests to directly join.

The tech giant first announced this capability in November last year during its annual 'Ignite' conference.

has now updated Teams Rooms so that users can natively join meetings on Webex platform.

The Teams '4.5.35.0' update introduced the feature to "join Webex meetings from Teams Rooms with direct guest join," along with "switch to video gallery layout even when content is present".

The update also allows virtual raise hands support for attendee and controls for presenter and adjustable default volume setting for conferencing and default speaker.

Cisco has already added the ability for Webex Meetings hosts in Teams to start meetings from the Cisco Webex Meetings messaging extension anywhere in the app.

"Use the Cisco Webex Meetings app commands in a Microsoft Teams channel to share meeting links to scheduled Webex meetings and Webex Personal Room meetings," according to the company.

Cisco Webex develops and sells web conferencing and videoconferencing applications. It was founded as WebEx in 1995 and taken over by Cisco Systems in 2007.

Zoom already has an integration with Microsoft Teams.

Zoom's Microsoft Teams integration allows you to start an instant meeting or join a scheduled meeting through Bots commands.

"Meetings created in Teams will appear on your Zoom account," according to the company.

