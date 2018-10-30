OnePlus 6T has minor, yet interesting upgrades over predecessor: Know more

OnePlus 6T India launch
Chinese smartphone manufacturer OnePlus on October 29 unveiled the much-anticipated OnePlus 6T in New York, marking its foray in the US smartphone market. The smartphone will launch in India today (October 30) at 8:30 PM and go on sale from November 2 at select offline stores, besides online sale exclusively on Amazon India.
OnePlus 6T: Upgrades
Unlike previous launches, the difference between the OnePlus 6T and its predecessor is subtle, yet interesting. Speaking of the upgrades, the OnePlus 6T gets a new format 6.41-inch screen of 2340 x 1080 resolution with a tiny notch (waterdrop) on the top, accommodating just the front camera. The earpiece and sensors have moved to top bezel area, similar to how it has been in the Oppo F9 Pro and Vivo V11 Pro. The new format screen also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, which turns a part of screen into a fingerprint recognition module to unlock the screen. However the phone does away with a headphone jack in favour of a bigger capacity battery of 3,700 mAh.
OnePlus 6T: Camera
The OnePlus 6T has dual camera module on the back, featuring a 16-megapixel primary sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor. There is a 16MP lens on the front. This is the same configuration taken forward from the predecessor. However, the camera is now clubbed with additional modes such as nightscape and studio lighting for enhanced output. The Nightscape mode helps the phone take better shots in low light conditions and the studio lighting mode improves the overall output of portrait shots.
OnePlus 6T: Specifications
Except for a larger battery, the phone has identical specifications compared to its predecessor. The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 system-on-chip. Though the phone continues with three RAM and storage configurations – 6GB/128GB, 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB – the base model got a storage upgrade to 128GB from 64GB in predecessor. The phone boots Android Pie operating system-based OxygenOS, which supports gesture-based navigation.
OnePlus 6T: Reliance Jio offer
Mukesh Ambani-owned telecommunication service provider Reliance Jio on October 29 announced that the phone will be available at Reliance Digital stores. The phone’s price is still unknown, but Jio has announced it will be offering an instant cashback of Rs 5,400 in the form of 36 recharge vouchers of Rs 350 each. These could be redeemed on successive recharges of Rs 299 or more.
