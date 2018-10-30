OnePlus 6T has minor, yet interesting upgrades over predecessor: Know more

Unlike previous launches, the difference between the and its predecessor is subtle, yet interesting. Speaking of the upgrades, the OnePlus 6T gets a new format 6.41-inch screen of 2340 x 1080 resolution with a tiny notch (waterdrop) on the top, accommodating just the front camera. The earpiece and sensors have moved to top bezel area, similar to how it has been in the Oppo F9 Pro and Vivo V11 Pro. The new format screen also gets an in-display fingerprint sensor, which turns a part of screen into a fingerprint recognition module to unlock the screen. However the phone does away with a headphone jack in favour of a bigger capacity battery of 3,700 mAh.