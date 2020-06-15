OnePlus 8 Pro, OnePlus 8's 6GB RAM model go on first sale today at Amazon

8 Pro is set to go on sale for the first time in India on Monday from 12 noon at Amazon. The smartphone will be available in 8GB RAM/128GB storage and 12GB RAM/256GB storage variants, and onyx black, glacial green and ultramarine blue colours. Besides 8 Pro, the 8’s 6GB RAM and 128GB internal storage variant will also go on sale for the first time in India from Amazon.

OnePlus 8 Pro and OnePlus 8 sale offers

As part of its sale offers, Amazon is offering up to Rs 3,000 off to State Bank of India card holders. The e-commerce platform is also offering an additional Rs 1,000 cashback as Amazon Pay balance on prepaid orders and a 12 months interest free equated monthly instalment scheme on all major banks. Besides, Amazon is offering six free bonus audiobooks with Audible membership to OnePlus 8 buyers.

OnePlus 8 Pro specifications

The OnePlus 8 Pro is a flagship product, aimed at the premium smartphone segment. It has a 6.78-inch fluid AMOLED screen of a QHD+ resolution, stretched in a 19.8:9 aspect ratio. The display has a punch hole on the top-left side, accommodating the phone’s selfie camera, and rounded corners. Its screen, with a 120Hz refresh rate, supports the HDR10+ and MEMC interpolation technology for a smooth video-rendering experience. Moreover, the display supports HDR boost, which artificially optimises on-screen content by enhancing colour, contrast and brightness.

Imaging is covered by a quad-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX689) of an f/1.78 aperture, a 48MP ultra-wide sensor of a 119.7-degree field-of-view (FoV) and an f/2.2 aperture, an 8MP telephoto lens for 3x optical and 30x digital zoom, and a 5MP colour filter sensor. The primary lens and telephoto sensor support optical image stabilisation. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera of an f/2.45 aperture.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip, paired with up to 12 GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. It supports 5G networks, both standalone and non-standalone, and WiFi 6. Besides, it has Bluetooth 5.1 and supports aptX & aptX HD, LDAC and AAC codecs. There are stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. Powering the smartphone is a 4,510 mAh battery which supports wireless charging — up to 30W through OnePlus Warp Charge 30 Wireless charger, and 10W through Qi-based wireless chargers. However, it has a 30W wired charger that comes bundled in the box.





OnePlus 8 Pro price in India

8GB/128GB: Rs 54,999

12GB/256GB: Rs 59,999

OnePlus 8 specifications

The OnePlus 8 has a 6.55-inch fluid AMOLED screen of a fullHD+ resolution, stretched in a 20:9 aspect ratio. It has a punch-hole display and rounded corners. However, the peak display refresh rate is 90Hz and it lacks the MEMC interpolation technology, which is there on the Pro model. On the brighter side, the display supports HDR10+.

The phone boasts a triple-camera set-up on the back, featuring a 48-megapixel primary sensor (Sony IMX586) of an f/1.75 aperture, a 16MP ultra-wide sensor of a 116-degree FoV and an f/2.2 aperture, and a 2MP macro sensor. The phone’s primary camera supports optical image stabilisation. On the front, the phone has a 16MP selfie camera of an f/2.45 aperture.

The phone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 system-on-chip, paired with up to 12 GB of RAM (LPDDR4x) and 256 GB of UFS 3.0 internal storage. The phone supports 5G networks, both standalone and non-standalone, and WiFi 6. Besides, it has Bluetooth 5.1 and supports aptX & aptX HD, LDAC and AAC codecs. It has stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support. The phone is powered by a 4,300 mAh battery that supports 30W fast wired charging through Warp Charge 30T, which comes bundled in the box.



ALSO READ: OnePlus 8 review: Meaningful innovations elevate experience, justify price

6GB/128GB: Rs 41,999

8GB/128GB: Rs 44,999

12GB/256GB: Rs 49,999