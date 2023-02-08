OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones with Spatial audio launched: Details

Chinese consumer electronics maker launched the Buds Pro 2 wireless at its Cloud 11 event on February 7. Priced at Rs 11,999, the are available for pre-order on the website, store app, OnePlus experience stores, Flipkart, Myntra and Amazon India. The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 will be available for purchase from February 14. Below are the details:

OnePlus Buds Pro 2: Specifications

The OnePlus Buds Pro 2 is a pair of in-ear wireless featuring 11mm + 6mm dynamic audio drivers with LHDC 4.0 codec for Hi-Res wireless audio. It is IP55 rated for sweat and water resistance. Each earbud is powered by a 60mAh battery, supported by a 520mAh case battery. Featuring the OnePlus' spatial rendering algorithm, the OnePlus Buds Pro 2 supports spatial audio experience with wide sound field and multi-dimensional sound. For real-time tracking of the head movement, the earbuds feature six-axis IMU sensors that recalibrate audio based on head movement.

Supported by the HeyMelody app, these earbuds support smart adaptive noise cancellation (ANC) – filters noise up to 48dB. The earbuds support personalised noise cancellation feature for perfect fit and noise isolation. These feature transparency mode to keep the users aware of their surroundings. OnePlus said the wireless earbuds would be an ideal companion to the OnePlus 11 5G smartphones. These earbuds are compatible with Android devices.

The buds support dual-pairing, Bluetooth 5.3 for wireless connectivity, Google Fast Pair, Bluetooth calling, touch controls and more. The earbuds come in arbor green and obsidian black colours. OnePlus says these earbuds can deliver up to 9 hours of playtime and nearly 39 hours of playtime with charging case.

Alongside the OnePlus Buds 2 Pro, there is an India-exclusive Buds 2R that is priced at Rs 9,999. It will be available in March this year.