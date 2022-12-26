JUST IN
Diesel launches new smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ in India
Business Standard

OnePlus gives sneak-peek into OnePlus 11 5G smartphone ahead of launch

OnePlus 11 5G product shots provide sneak-peek into the smartphone's design, particularly the rear profile with focus on camera module and colour themes

Topics
OnePlus | smartphones | BS Web Reports

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

OnePlus 11 5G
OnePlus 11 5G

Chinese smartphone maker OnePlus on Monday released the product shots of its upcoming flagship smartphone, the OnePlus 11 5G. The pictures provide a sneak-peek into the phone’s design, particularly the rear profile with focus on camera module and colour themes. Based on the pictures, it is safe to say the OnePlus 11 5G would come in at least two colour variants – green and black. The green colour variant is likely to feature a frosted glass design on the back, and OnePlus’ iconic sandstone finish on the black colour variant.

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11

Besides colour themes, the sneak-peek into the smartphone confirms a camera module similar to the OnePlus 10 Pro but with circular contours.

The camera module features four-ring design, accommodating triple camera set-up and an LED flash. Complementing the camera module is the Hasselblad branding, confirming the phone would come with an imaging system co-created by OnePlus in partnership with Hasselblad. Another interesting find in the pictures is the alert slider, which went missing in the predecessor but is sure coming back with the OnePlus 11 5G.

The sneak-peek fortifies OnePlus' earlier statement where the Chinese electronics maker confirmed the return of two user-favourite features -- the Hasselblad imaging system and alert slider.

OnePlus 11

OnePlus 11


The OnePlus 11 5G is launching in India on February 7, 2023 at an event called ‘Cloud 11’. Alongside the flagship smartphone, OnePlus would launch its premium wireless earbuds OnePlus Buds Pro 2 and other ecosystem products.

Speaking of the Buds Pro 2, OnePlus said the wireless earbuds would be an ideal companion to the OnePlus 11 5G smartphones. It would deliver a “full-bodied, stereo-quality audio experience with crystal clarity.”

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 15:20 IST

