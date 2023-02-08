JUST IN
OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard announced: Details
Meta introduces new comment moderation tools for creators on Facebook
OnePlus Buds Pro 2 wireless earphones with Spatial audio launched: Details
WhatsApp may soon let users schedule calls within group chats: Report
OnePlus 11 5G and India-exclusive OnePlus 11R smartphones launched: Details
Microsoft introduces new AI-powered Bing search engine, Edge browser
GMRT raise concern over giant telescope functioning, near Pune-Nashik route
OnePlus 11 5G review: A pro-grade phone even if it does not have it in name
Microsoft to revamp its web browser and search engine with more AI
Microsoft packs Bing engine, Edge browser with AI in challenge to Google
You are here: Home » Technology » Launches
Meta introduces new comment moderation tools for creators on Facebook
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard announced: Details

OnePlus maiden tablet, the OnePlus Pad has been announced along with its supported accessories - OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard - at the Cloud 11 event on February 7

Topics
OnePlus | OnePlus in India | tablet

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

OnePlus Pad
OnePlus Pad

Chinese electronics maker OnePlus announced its maiden tablet, the OnePlus Pad, and its supported accessories, the OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard at the Cloud 11 event on February 7. The tablet and accessories would be available in India for pre-order starting April. OnePlus said the tablet and accessories India pricing would be announced closer to the availability.

OnePlus Pad: Specifications

Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, the tablet sports a 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) screen of 500nits typical brightness level and 144Hz refresh rate. It is a screen of 7:5 aspect ratio with support for Dolby Vision. The tablet boasts 2.5D rounded edges, 6.54mm bezel, and 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The frame is made of aluminium alloy and has a centred circular camera on the back. The tablet is offered with 12GB RAM, supported by OnePlus RAM-Vita technology.

For ecosystem play, the Pad supports seamless connection with OnePlus smartphones running the latest version of OxygenOS. It can automatically connect to the internet through the phone. The tablet is powered by a 9510mAh battery, supported by 67W SUPERVOOC wired charging. According to the company, the fully charged tablet can last up to 14.5 hours of video watching and one month on standby mode. It comes in halo green colour.

Audio is supported by quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos. According to OnePlus, the speakers support OnePlus omni-bearing sound field technology, which actively identifies the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels.

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on OnePlus

First Published: Wed, February 08 2023. 10:50 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU