OnePlus Pad, OnePlus Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard announced: Details

Chinese electronics maker announced its maiden tablet, the Pad, and its supported accessories, the Stylo and OnePlus Magnetic Keyboard at the Cloud 11 event on February 7. The and accessories would be available in India for pre-order starting April. OnePlus said the and accessories India pricing would be announced closer to the availability.

OnePlus Pad: Specifications



Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor, the sports a 11.61-inch (2800 x 2000) screen of 500nits typical brightness level and 144Hz refresh rate. It is a screen of 7:5 aspect ratio with support for Dolby Vision. The tablet boasts 2.5D rounded edges, 6.54mm bezel, and 88 per cent screen-to-body ratio. The frame is made of aluminium alloy and has a centred circular camera on the back. The tablet is offered with 12GB RAM, supported by OnePlus RAM-Vita .

For ecosystem play, the Pad supports seamless connection with OnePlus smartphones running the latest version of OxygenOS. It can automatically connect to the internet through the phone. The tablet is powered by a 9510mAh battery, supported by 67W SUPERVOOC wired charging. According to the company, the fully charged tablet can last up to 14.5 hours of video watching and one month on standby mode. It comes in halo green colour.

Audio is supported by quad-speakers with Dolby Atmos. According to OnePlus, the speakers support OnePlus omni-bearing sound field technology, which actively identifies the screen direction and automatically switches between left and right audio channels.