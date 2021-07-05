OPPO Reno6 smartphone series will be a game changer, says top executive

As smartphone maker OPPO gears up to launch its most anticipated Reno6 smartphone series in the country on July 14, a top executive on Monday said that the upcoming series will prove to be another milestone and a game changer in the premium segment.

According to Tasleem Arif, Vice President and Head, R&D OPPO India, with Reno6 series devices, the company aims at attaining leadership in the premium device category.

"With Reno6 series adopting the latest technology to build upon the series' unique strengths in superior imaging capabilities and eye-catching design, we are confident that the most-awaited Reno6 series will be a hit with consumers thanks to its fresh, next-gen experience," Arif told IANS.

Equipped with MediaTek 5G UltraSave power-saving enhancements, the Reno6 series devices are said to be designed with the power-efficient and fully integrated 5G modems that empower users with incredible 5G experiences.

"5G is the revolutionary technology that is speeding up the advent of digitisation with a shift across industries," Arif said.

"We want to be a part of this important revolution and relentlessly work to present innovative technologies for mankind. Innovating for advance 5G technology is a key focus area for us," he added.

According to Arif, the India R&D team has worked relentlessly on validating Reno6 series 5G devices as per the operator needs including performing interoperability and compliance tests.

The company's performance in the first quarter this year has been particularly strong, with data from various research firms showing that OPPO is the world's fourth-largest smartphone brand.

According to the market research firm IDC Q1 report, OPPO's smartphone sales ranked fourth in unit shipments, growing by 35 percent year on year.

Arif said that 5G and IoT will remain the key focus area for the remaining year of 2021 and beyond, adding that "another priority will be R&D and Innovation".

"With long-term investment in innovation and R&D, we aim for success in the premium segment. Our R&D team is working relentlessly on making unique premium technology accessible for all our users," he said.

The company is making huge advancements in computational photography and Reno6 series devices represent the same.

"Using computational photography, Reno6 breaks through the limitations of mobile phone hardware to achieve an unprecedented level of video enhancement," he noted.

The company said it has worked hard to achieve wonderful camera capabilities.

However, it will be interesting to see if this most anticipated smartphone series will be a game-changer for the company or not.

(Vivek Singh Chauhan can be reached at vivek.c@ians.in)

--IANS

vc/na

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)