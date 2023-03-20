JUST IN
India has 45,000 job openings in AI, demand for skills rising: Report
Google Messages may soon get redesigned voice recorder user interface
Wi-Fi Labs appear in Google Home app for some users in Nest router: Report
Galaxy Watch6 series to feature bigger batteries than predecessors: Report
YouTube rolling out song, album credits to its music streaming service
Microsoft may integrate Crypto Wallet feature into its Edge browser
Consumption of lock screen content by Indians up 35%, shows data
YouTube Music's new update can auto-download recently played songs: Report
Regulation tech for financial risk planning
WhatsApp rolls out new updates to 'communities' for iOS, Android users
You are here: Home » Technology » News
India has 45,000 job openings in AI, demand for skills rising: Report
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Optiemus, Primebook join hands to manufacture Made-in-India 4G laptops

As part of the partnership, Optiemus will be manufacturing around one lakh laptop units for Primebook by the end of March 2024

Topics
Laptops | Made in India

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Laptop
Representative Image

Homegrown electronics manufacturing company, Optiemus Electronics, on Monday announced its partnership with Primebook, an Android-based laptop manufacturing company, to manufacture Made-in-India 4G laptops, specially designed for students and learners.

As part of the partnership, Optiemus will be manufacturing around one lakh laptop units for Primebook by the end of March 2024.

"In the last few years, we have strived towards diversifying our expertise in electronics manufacturing, and now with laptop manufacturing apart from the hearables/wearables category and telecom equipment, we are looking to expand our operations significantly," A. Gururaj, Managing Director, Optiemus Electronics, said in a statement.

Primebook has witnessed remarkable success in the B2B category over the last four years and aims to expand further in the B2C category.

Primebook 4G is a budget-friendly laptop built for students and learners, which is aimed at affordability despite their economic background, according to the company.

"The Primebook 4G is a cutting-edge learning laptop that is designed to help students excel in today's competitive world. The partnership will also help us to position ourselves as purely an Indian brand and help reduce production costs with indigenous manufacturing," Aman Verma, Co-Founder of Primebook, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company mentioned that Primebook 4G laptop has extensive features to offer when compared to Android phones/laptops, with adequate specifications of 11.6 inches HD screen with 1366 x 768 screen resolution, 4GB RAM/64GB storage, 10 hours of battery life, 2MP camera, and PrimeOS (Android 11) operating system.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Laptops

First Published: Mon, March 20 2023. 14:27 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU