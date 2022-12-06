JUST IN
Business Standard

Samsung announces partnership with Naver to develop next-gen AI chips

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with internet portal giant Naver Corporation to develop next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) chips

Topics
Samsung Electronics | Artificial intelligence

IANS  |  Seoul 

Samsung
Samsung

Samsung Electronics on Tuesday announced that it has partnered with internet portal giant Naver Corporation to develop next-generation artificial intelligence (AI) chips, as part of efforts to improve efficiency of processing large AI data.

Samsung said its cooperation with Naver will create great synergies in developing semiconductors with high efficiency and speed for AI-specific calculations, Yonhap news agency reported.

"There are growing needs to develop new types of semiconductors that are focused on processing hyperscale AI, as the current computing systems have their limits in doing so," Samsung said in a statement.

"We will continue expanding the lineup of market-leading memory chip products by offering solutions to meet the needs of AI service companies and users," it added.

Naver, which has advanced technology in AI algorithms that automate the process of machine learning, released the AI platform CLOVA in 2017, which offers various AI-based services for search, speech recognition and natural language processing.

In May last year, it unveiled the supersized AI platform HyperCLOVA.

First Published: Tue, December 06 2022. 15:53 IST

