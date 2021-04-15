Sony launches affordable Android powered 32-inch Bravia Smart TV in India

-
Sony on Thursday launched a new 32-inch BRAVIA 32W830 Android TV for India market at Rs 30,990.
The new model will be available across all Sony Centers, major electronic stores and online channels from April 15.
This is the first 32-inch TV in India that comes enabled with Google Assistant, the company said in a statement.
The TV also comes with more than 5,000 apps and built-in Chromecast. It delivers exceptional Full HD clarity by upscaling every pixel for a better and more vivid TV viewing experience.
The TV reproduces more natural and attractive clarity, bringing you the excitement of watching shows, movies and gaming in vividly detailed HDR, the company said.
The Live Colour feature offers lifelike picture experience with natural colours with no smudging or dulling of the image. The feature expands colours to let you experience your favorite content with more vividness and liveliness.
The TV comes loaded with Clear Phase feature Dolby audio for exceptional sound experience. The clear phase technology ensures clearer and more natural sound to compliment the picture quality in delivering an immersive experience while enjoying content on the new BRAVIA 32W830.
This technology helps the TV in analyzing and compensating for inaccuracies in speaker response by 'sampling' the speaker frequency with higher precision, the company said.
This information is then used to produce pure, natural audio with smooth, even reproduction of all frequencies, it added.
--IANS
vc/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
