Realme's Dizo launches Watch R Talk Go smartwatch at Rs 3,999: Details here

Priced at Rs 3,999, the Dizo Watch R Talk Go will be available at an introductory price of Rs 3,499 on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from November 30 at 12pm

Realme | fitness wearables | health track devices

New Delhi 

DIZO Watch R Talk Go

Expanding its smartwatch line-up, Chinese electronics maker Realme’s Dizo on Thursday launched the Watch R Talk Go. Priced at Rs 3,999, the smartwatch will be available on the e-commerce platform Flipkart from November 30 at 12pm. It will be available at select retail outlets soon, announced the brand. On Flipkart, it will be available at an introductory price of Rs 3,499 during the first sale.

DIZO Watch R Talk Go: Specifications

The Dizo Watch R Talk Go has a circular dial with two side-mounted buttons for navigation, one for 'Home' and the other for accessing 'Sports' modes. The screen is protected by 7H tempered glass and the case is made of aluminium. According to Dizo, the straps are made of soft and skin-friendly silicone. The smartwatch comes in classic black, silver grey and thunder blue colours. It features over 150+ customisable watch faces, which are refreshed on a regular basis, adding topical ones like Pride Month, Diwali, Raksha Bandhan, etc. – said the company in a statement.

Powered by a 300mAh battery, the smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch screen of 360x360 resolution and 550 nits of brightness level. It has over 110+ sports modes built-in, including indoor and outdoor walking, running, yoga, and gymnastics. It has sensors to monitor heart rate sensor and blood oxygen saturation. Besides, the watch tracks steps, women's health, and sleep. It also maintains records and can give weekly, monthly, and annual insights to the users. It is IP68 rated for water protection.

Supported by the Dizo app, the smartwatch has a built-in GPS. Other features include phone camera control, music control, alarm, find phone, call and message notifications, and weather forecast. According to Dizo, the smartwatch can last up to 60 days on standby or 10 days on average usage

First Published: Thu, November 24 2022. 14:02 IST

