Samsung announces discounts on smartphones ahead of festive season sale

has announced discounts on select Galaxy in India ahead of the upcoming festive season. The South Korean electronics maker is offering discounts on such as the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22 series, Galaxy F13, Galaxy M33, and more. The discounts will be available on both and during their festive season sales.

Discounts on on Flipkart

is offering discounts of up to 57 per cent on smartphones such as the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Galaxy S22+, Galaxy F13 and Galaxy F23 5G. Some of the offers are currently live and continue with the Big Billion Days sale, which starts on September 23 and ends on September 30.

S-series

Samsung is offering a discount of up to 57 per cent on the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. Originally priced at Rs 74,999, the base model with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, the smartphone is currently available at Rs 31,999. Launched in January, the smartphone supports wireless charging. It is powered by a 4,500 mAh battery. It sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with support for HDR10 content. The phone is IP68 rated for protection against dust and water. The offer starts today, September 19.

Besides the Galaxy S21 FE 5G, Samsung is offering discounts on its premium Galaxy S22+ smartphone. Originally priced at Rs 84,999 for the base model, the phone is currently available for Rs 59,999. Launched in February, the smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It features an HDR10+ certified screen and a 4,500 mAh battery. The Galaxy S22+ sports a triple-camera system with ‘Nightography’. The sale is currently live and the discount can be availed until September 30.

F-series

The Galaxy F23 5G, launched in March, will be available at Rs 10,999. Originally priced at Rs 15,999, the smartphone has 5G connectivity. It boasts a 6.4-inch FHD+ screen, triple rear cameras, Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor, and 5,000 mAh battery. The offer is currently available and can be availed until September 30.

The Galaxy F13, launched at Rs 11,999, will be available at Rs 8,499 during the sale. The smartphone boasts a 6,000mAh, 6.6-inch FHD+ LCD screen, Exynos 850 processor, and 4GB RAM. The offer will go live on September 22 for Plus customers.

Discounts on Samsung smartphones on Amazon

On India, Samsung is offering discounts on the Galaxy S20 FE 5G, Galaxy S22 Ultra, Galaxy S22, Galaxy M53, Galaxy M33, M32 Prime Edition and Galaxy M13.

S-series

The Galaxy S20 Fan Edition 5G, launched last year, was originally priced at Rs 74,999. With the discounts offered by Samsung, the smartphone is now available at Rs 26,999. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch AMOLED Infinity-O screen. It is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor, paired with 128GB storage and 6GB RAM, and 4,500mAh battery. The phone is IP68 rated for protection against dust and water.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra, launched at Rs 104,999, is available at Rs 91,999. The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor and a 5,000mAh battery. The Galaxy S22, originally priced at Rs 67,999, is available at Rs 52,999. Both the smartphones are IP68 rated for dust and water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy M-series

The Galaxy M53, launched in April, is available at Rs 19,999. Originally priced at Rs 21,999, the phone has a 5,000mAh battery, 6.7 FHD+ screen, 128GB storage, and 6GB RAM. The smartphone is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 900 processor. The Galaxy M33 is available at a discounted price of Rs 11,999. It is powered by an octa-core processor and a 6,000mAh battery. The M32 Prime Edition is available at Rs 10,349. It is powered by a Mediatek G80 processor, 6,000 mAh battery, and sports a 6.4-inch of fullHD+ resolution. The Galaxy M13, originally priced at Rs 11,999, will be available at a discounted price of Rs 8,499 on September 22 for Prime members.