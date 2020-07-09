Samsung announces 'Made in India' Galaxy Watch Active2 4G Aluminium edition

on Thursday expanded its wearables line-up with the launch of the Active2 4G Aluminium edition. The smartwatch with LTE network support is South Korean electronics maker’s first made in India smartwatch. The watch will come in Cloud Silver, Aqua Black, and Pink Gold, priced Rs 28,490 onwards. It will be available from July 11 across retail stores, Opera House, online portal and other online e-commerce portals. As part of its launch offer, Samsung is offering 10 per cent cash back and six month no interest equated monthly instalment options to consumers, valid until July 31.

With the new launch, Samsung’s 4G smartwatch range now comprises nine colour finishes, three sizes (42mm, 44mm and 46mm) and two design templates - elegant classic of the Watch 4G (review) and modern minimalistic of the Watch Active2.





ALSO READ: Samsung to launch Galaxy Note20-series, other Galaxy devices on August 5

"The Aluminium edition of Active2 4G is our most affordable 4G watch now. It's also the first smartwatch to be made in India. With Active2 4G, we have also started manufacturing our entire range of 18 smartwatches in India as part of 'Make for India' program," said Mohandeep Singh, Senior Vice President, Mobile Business,



ALSO READ: From Samsung to Jabra: A selection of TWS earphones for calls and music

The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G aluminium edition is similar to the regular edition with regard to specifications and features. It has a 1.4-inch super AMOLED touchscreen with Corning Gorilla Glass DX+ on top for protection against scratches and smudges. Powered by a 340 mAh battery, the smart watch ships with Tizen operating system and supports third-party apps installation available on Samsung app store. The watch has 1.5GB RAM and 4GB internal storage. It has embedded SIM for 4G LTE network support. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 2.4GHz, NFC, GPS, and GLONASS. The Galaxy Watch Active2 4G boasts 5ATM plus IP68 and MIL-STD-810G ratings for water and dust resistance and durability, respectively. It is compatible with any Android smartphone with Android 5.0 and above and 1.5GB RAM and above.