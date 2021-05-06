Samsung develops chip packaging tech for high-performance applications

-
ALSO READ
Samsung names new chiefs of its memory and foundry businesses
Joe Biden tells execs US needs to invest, lead in computer chips
Japan urges support for fire-hit Renesas as global chip woes deepen
Intel promises help for automakers as Biden works to fix chips shortage
Samsung develops AI processor-embedded high bandwidth memory chip
-
Samsung Electronics said on Thursday that it has developed an advanced chip packaging technology for high-performance applications as the South Korean tech giant eyes to expand its leadership in semiconductor solutions.
The world's largest memory chip maker said its next-generation 2.5D packaging technology, Interposer-Cube4 (I-Cube4), is expected to be widely used in areas like high-performance computing, artificial intelligence (AI), 5G, cloud and largest data center applicants as it creates enhanced communication and power efficiency between logic and memory chips.
I-Cube is Samsung's brand for its heterogeneous integration technology that horizontally places one or more logic dies, such as central processing units (CPU) and graphics processing units (GPU), and several high bandwidth memory (HBM) dies on a paper-thin silicon interposer and makes them operate as a single chip in one package.
Samsung said it used a unique mold-free structure for the I-Cube 4 solution, which incorporates four HBMs with one logic die, for better thermal management and stable power supply, reports Yonhap news agency.
The company added it also improved its yield with its prescreening tests and reduced the number of process steps to save costs and cut turnaround time.
With the latest chip packaging solution, Samsung said it will try to incorporate more chips in one package as the company is researching how to deal with interposer warpage and thermal expansion through changes to material and thickness.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU