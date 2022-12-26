JUST IN
OnePlus gives sneak-peek into OnePlus 11 5G smartphone ahead of launch
Diesel launches new smartwatch with Snapdragon Wear 4100+ in India
GTPL Hathway launches an OTT apps aggregation product 'GTPL Genie+'
Firefox, Tumblr team up to support Mastodon open-source social network
Google Contacts adds new 'Highlights' tab on Android devices: Report
Infinix launches ZERO Ultra smartphone with 200MP camera: Price and specs
Year in review 2022: From Lava to OnePlus, five best smartphones on budget
Meta-owned WhatsApp working on feature to let users report status updates
DuckDuckGo announces new feature will block 'Sign in with Google' pop-up
Microsoft may bring Tabs feature to Notepad app on Windows 11: Report
You are here: Home » Technology » News
OnePlus gives sneak-peek into OnePlus 11 5G smartphone ahead of launch
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Samsung Electronics aims to expand semiconductor production at P3 factory

The tech giant is considering the expansion of its chip production in order to outperform its competitors and support the share price of the company once the market recovers

Topics
Samsung | samsung chip | Samsung Electronics

IANS  |  Seoul 

Samsung
Samsung

Samsung Electronics is reportedly planning to expand its semiconductor production at its P3 factory in Pyeongtaek, South Korea, which is the company's largest chip manufacturing facility.

This move contrasts with the reduction in investment by rival chipmakers, global economic slowdowns and declining demand, reports SamMobile.

According to experts in the industry, the tech giant is considering the expansion of its chip production in order to outperform its competitors and support the share price of the company once the market recovers.

The expansion plans include a 12-inch wafer capacity for DRAM chips.

Additionally, the company intends to increase the plant's 4nm chip capacity which will be built under the foundry contracts, the report said.

Meanwhile, last week, Samsung Electronics had announced the development of its 16GB dynamic RAM built using the industry's first 12-nanometer (nm)-class process technology.

With mass production set to begin in 2023, the company said "its new DRAM will advance next-generation computing, data centres and AI applications with industry-leading performance and greater power efficiency".

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Mon, December 26 2022. 15:52 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU