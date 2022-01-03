Samsung Electronics unveils micro-LED, lifestyle TVs at CES 2022

-
ALSO READ
LG Display to invest $2.8 bn to expand OLED display production capacity
Samsung Display begins mass-production of 90Hz OLED laptop panels
Sony Bravia XR A80J OLED TV review: For rich, fine entertainment experience
Apple to launch iPad Pro with low-power LTPO OLED display in 2023: Report
Samsung Galaxy F22 with 90Hz super AMOLED screen, 6000 mAh battery launched
-
Samsung Electronics on Monday unveiled its newest micro-LED, Neo QLED and lifestyle TVs during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) 2022, that promise advancements in picture and sound quality, more screen size options, customisable accessories and an upgraded interface.
The Micro-LED, in 110-inch, 101-inch and 89-inch sizes, offers best-in-class picture quality thanks to 25 million micrometre-sized LEDs that individually produce light and colour, creating an incredibly immersive experience.
The 2022 Micro-LED supports 20-bit greyscale depth, meaning that it can express every detail in a scene, offering the finest control with over 1 million steps of brightness and colour levels, delivering a true HDR experience, the company said in a statement.
"With our new lineup of products, we are providing customers an entirely immersive video and audio experience that is customisable to their needs," said Simon Sung, Executive Vice President and Head of the Sales and Marketing Team of the Visual Display Business at Samsung.
The 2022 Neo QLED will provide some of the most pristine images and immersive soundscapes possible.
This year's Neo Quantum Processor introduces advanced contrast mapping with BLU (back-light unit), increasing the brightness level from 12 to 14-bit gradation for greater control of the light source - the Quantum Mini LEDs.
"This allows the TV to control its lighting across 16,384 steps, quadrupled from the previous 4,096 steps," explained the company.
Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED also features Real Depth Enhancer, a multi-intelligence picture quality algorithm. This technological advancement creates a greater sense of realism by determining and processing an object on the screen against its background to create a sense of depth.
Additionally, Samsung's 2022 Neo QLED features EyeComfort mode, which automatically adjusts the screen's brightness and tone based on a built-in light sensor and sunset/sunrise information.
Samsung's 2022 Lifestyle screens come with a new Matte Display with anti-glare, anti-reflection and anti-fingerprint properties being applied to The Frame, The Sero and The Serif models.
The Frame TV comes in sizes ranging from 32-inch to 85-inch.
With the addition of a 65-inch size option, The Serif is now available in sizes ranging from 43-inch to 65-inch.
The Sero offers an optimised watching experience with its new Matte Display in both vertical and horizontal modes, said Samsung.
Samsung's 2022 Smart TVs come with a new Smart Hub that puts content curation and discovery front and centre with their viewing preferences.
--IANS
na/sks/ksk/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU