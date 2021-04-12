Samsung Galaxy M42 with 5G set to launch in India soon: Details here

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces its 'Galaxy Unpacked' event for 2021: Details here
Samsung to host Galaxy S21 India unpacked event alongside global on Jan 14
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: A versatile package, despite imperfections
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Easily best in the company's midrange line-up
Samsung Galaxy F12, F02s smartphones launched in India: Know price, specs
-
Samsung is all set to launch Galaxy M42, its first mid-segment 5G smartphone in India, later this month that will be priced between Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000, industry sources said on Monday.
Galaxy M42 will be the first 'M' series smartphone with 5G connectivity.
Industry sources told IANS Galaxy M42 is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and is likely to launch in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.
Galaxy M42 will also get 'Knox Security', the first for a Galaxy 'M' smartphone.
Samsung Knox offers multi-layered security to smartphones and defends the most sensitive information from malware and malicious threats.
Galaxy M42 5G will be available on Amazon.in and Samsung.com, besides select retail channels.
Samsung has launched a number of 5G smartphones in India this year in the premium segment.
Samsung's most premium foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with 5G connectivity in India.
All three variants of Galaxy S21 launched in India support 5G connectivity.
Samsung also launched the 5G variant of Galaxy S20 Fan Edition in India recently.
Galaxy M42 is seen as Samsung's big foray in the mid-segment category, where Samsung has a large market share in India.
Samsung is a global leader in 5G smartphones and analysts expect the company to increase its focus on creating a strong 5G device ecosystem in India in the coming months.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU