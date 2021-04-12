Samsung Galaxy M42 with 5G set to launch in India soon: Details here

is all set to launch Galaxy M42, its first mid-segment smartphone in India, later this month that will be priced between Rs 20,000-Rs 25,000, industry sources said on Monday.

Galaxy M42 will be the first 'M' series smartphone with connectivity.

Industry sources told IANS Galaxy M42 is tipped to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor and is likely to launch in 6GB and 8GB RAM variants.

Galaxy M42 will also get 'Knox Security', the first for a Galaxy 'M' smartphone.

Knox offers multi-layered security to smartphones and defends the most sensitive information from malware and malicious threats.

Galaxy M42 will be available on Amazon.in and com, besides select retail channels.

Samsung has launched a number of 5G smartphones in India this year in the premium segment.

Samsung's most premium foldable smartphone Galaxy Z Fold2 comes with 5G connectivity in India.

All three variants of Galaxy S21 launched in India support 5G connectivity.

Samsung also launched the 5G variant of Galaxy S20 Fan Edition in India recently.

Galaxy M42 is seen as Samsung's big foray in the mid-segment category, where Samsung has a large market share in India.

Samsung is a global leader in 5G smartphones and analysts expect the company to increase its focus on creating a strong 5G device ecosystem in India in the coming months.

