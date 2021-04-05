Samsung Galaxy F12, F02s smartphones launched in India: Know price, specs

-
-
Expanding its Galaxy F Series, Samsung on Monday launched Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s smartphones in India.
Galaxy F12 comes in two memory variants -- 4GB/64GB and 4GB/128GB -- priced at Rs 10,999 and INR 11,999, respectively.
Galaxy F02s is priced at Rs 9,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 8,999 for the 3GB/32GB variant.
Both the products will be available on Samsung Online Store, Flipkart and select retail stores, the company said in a statement.
Galaxy F12 comes with a True 48MP quad camera with ISOCELL plus technology, a smooth 90Hz Display and a 6000mAh battery.
Galaxy F02s comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-V Display and a 5000mAh battery.
"Galaxy F has already become one of the most popular smartphones on Flipkart. We are now bolstering the Galaxy F line-up with the #FullOnFab Galaxy F12 and Galaxy F02s that come packed with features, allowing our young consumers to have fun and express themselves limitlessly," said Aditya Babbar, Senior Director and Head, Mobile Marketing, Samsung India.
Galaxy F12 comes in three colours -- Sea Green, Sky Blue and Celestial Black, whereas Galaxy F02s comes in Diamond Blue, Diamond White and Diamond Black colours.
In Galaxy F12, the 5MP ultra-wide lens has 123-degree field of view that adds more perspective to images while the 2MP macro lens takes detailed close-up shots.
The 2MP depth camera comes with Live focus to take amazing portrait shots.
Galaxy F12 comes with 8MP front camera for high-resolution selfies.
The rear camera setup on Galaxy F02s has a 13MP main camera, 2MP refined macro lens and a dedicated 2MP depth camera with Live focus for detailed pictures.
Galaxy F02s sports a 5MP front camera.
Galaxy F12 offers an in-box 15W USB-C fast charger and an Adaptive Fast Charging technology that gets the battery back to 100 per cent in very little time, the company said. On the other hand, Galaxy F02s offers 15W fast charging.
Galaxy F12 is powered by 8nm Exynos 850 Octa-Core 2.0GHz processor, while Galaxy F02s is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.
