Samsung Galaxy S23 could skip Exynos SoC, launch with Qualcomm chipset

The Samsung Galaxy S23 will be the 2022 flagship series, and the business is apparently working on smartphones. The South Korean tech giant will debut three devices in the series, including the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra, as is customary.
According to Mashable, leaks and rumours have already begun to circulate on the internet, and we have been witnessing them for the past few months.
In the most recent development, TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo revealed that the Galaxy S23 series will have only the flagship Snapdragon chip and that there will be no Exynos version of the phone this time.
As per a series of tweets by Kuo, the upcoming Galaxy S23 series will be equipped with a Qualcomm chipset. According to Kuo, the Galaxy S23 series will be powered by Qualcomm's flagship 5G chip SM8550, which was developed on the TSMC 4nm process.
Furthermore, the expert suggests that Samsung's flagship series may not rely on the in-house Exynos 2300 chipset. The Snapdragon SM8550 is reported to have superior computational and power efficiency than the SM 8450 and SM8475.
Taking to the current reports, the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ will have a 10-megapixel telephoto camera sensor with 3x optical zoom, just as the predecessor, as reported by Mashable.
The phone's camera module, as well as the sensors, will be identical. The corporation is also claimed to be developing new battery technology to improve performance and battery life.
