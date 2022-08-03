Samsung's latest Galaxy S23 Ultra may feature new 200 megapixel camera

-
ALSO READ
Samsung announces Galaxy S22 series' India pricing and availability details
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra review: Galaxy S and Note-series perfectly blended
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra with SPen, Galaxy S22+, and Galaxy S22 unveiled
Samsung Galaxy S22+ review: A versatile premium phone without 'Ultra' flab
Samsung Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra, Tab S8 Plus, Tab S8 unveiled: Details here
-
South Korean tech giant Samsung's upcoming flagship smartphone -- Galaxy S23 Ultra -- is likely to feature a 200MP primary camera with the unannounced ISOCELL HP2 camera sensor.
According to prominent tipster Ice universe, he is very sure that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature the unreleased HP2 sensor, reports GizmoChina.
The South Korean company has already launched 200MP ISOCELL HP1 and HP3 sensors.
However, the detailed specifications of the HP2 sensor are not known yet.
Meanwhile, another tipster said that Samsung will only use the HP2 sensor on its Ultra-branded flagships. He added that the HP1 and HP3 camera sensors will be available on the Galaxy A-series and on smartphones by Chinese brands.
The company has confirmed to have its next Galaxy Unpacked event on August 10.
Recently, Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon said the Galaxy S23 series will use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 exclusively. Another report mentioned that the South Korean tech giant is planning to ship three million Galaxy S23 FE units next year. By comparison, Samsung is tipped to ship 8.5 million Galaxy S23 units, 6.5 million S23 Plus models, and 13 million Galaxy S23 Ultra units.
--IANS
vc/sks
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU