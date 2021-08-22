Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Wi-Fi variant to launch soon in India

-
South Korean tech giant Samsung introduced the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in India in June, but it only launched the LTE variant of the tablet in the country. Now the company will launch the Wi-Fi version in India soon.
As per GSM Arena, this revelation comes from Amazon India, which set up a promo page for the Galaxy Tab S7 FE's Wi-Fi model on its website.
The online retailer didn't reveal the tablet's price or sale date and only said that it's "coming soon."
The Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE is powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC and runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box. The LTE model comes with 4GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB memory options in India, and it remains to be seen if the Wi-Fi version will also have the same configuration.
The Snapdragon 750G-powered tablet is built around a 12.4" 2,560x1,600-pixel resolution screen and packs a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W charging support.
However, the bundled adapter only goes up to 15W, and people will have to buy the 45W charger separately if they want faster speeds.
That said, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE ships with an S-Pen, and for photography, you get an 8MP camera on the back and a 5MP camera on the front.
