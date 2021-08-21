Twitter working on participant rules, replay option for Spaces

-
ALSO READ
Received 94 grievances, actioned 133 URLs in May 26-Jun 25: Twitter report
New feature of Twitter will let users play Youtube videos within the app
Twitter India representatives depose before parliamentary panel
India single largest source of govt requests for account info: Twitter
Aim to comply with IT rules, says Facebook as deadline ends today
-
Micro-blogging site Twitter's Spaces is about to get more options, including replay, and even rules for participants in a live chat.
According to 9To5Mac, these new features are still under development and were discovered in Twitter's code by developer and app researcher Nima Owji.
More specifically, the code indicates that Twitter is adding four new options to Spaces that should give hosts more control over the room.
According to Owji's findings, the company wants to provide "rules" for Spaces users, the report said.
For now the rules are unclear but this will probably include a section for hosts to define what can and cannot be said on Spaces.
There will also be a new option to "block" Spaces, which may indicate that Twitter will let users restrict a live conversation to a specific group of people.
However, what's even more interesting are the codes about a "replay" option for Spaces, the report added.
At present, the only way to join Spaces is when the conversation is live. After Spaces is over, users cannot listen to it again, it said.
Now it seems that Twitter wants to change that, but most likely the "replay" will become an optional feature. When enabled, users will also be able to see the duration and which people participated in that chat.
As per the report, since these are only findings from Twitter's code, it's unknown when these features will be rolled out to the public.
Earlier in August, Twitter introduced the option to add a co-host to Spaces, as well as including its live audio platform in Twitter's official API for third-party clients.
--IANS
vc/khz/bg
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU