Samsung rolls out One UI 3.1 update to S20 series, Note 20 series

has officially started bringing the One UI 3.1 update to Galaxy S20 Series, Note 20 Series, Z Fold2, Z Flip devices and several 2019, 2020 Galaxy A-series models.

The latest update is rolling out to various regions in the UK, Europe(like Austria, Germany), and South Korea, reports GizmoChina.

The latest One UI 3.1 update from primarily focuses on camera-centric features. The update includes an upgraded Single Take feature, Eye Comfort Shield, Object Eraser tool, improved touch autofocus, and auto-exposure control.

also points out that this update will bring additional features that debuted on the Galaxy S21, S21+, and S21 Ultra to older devices.

One UI 3.1 features improved touch autofocus and autoexposure controller, making adjusting the focus and brightness of photos easier.

One UI 3.1 also introduces the new Multi Mic Recording feature, which, when in Pro Video mode to simultaneously record audio through both phone and a connected Bluetooth device such as Galaxy Buds Pro, Buds Live and Buds+.

However, Samsung has not brought the Google Discover, Google Messages to the devices with this update.

