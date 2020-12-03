Samsung's Tizen OS largest TV streaming platform worldwide: Report

Tizen, a Linux-based operating system developed by Electronics Co. and Intel Corp., is the world's largest TV streaming platform, a report showed Thursday, thanks to Samsung's robust smart TV sales in the third quarter of the year.

According to industry tracker Strategy Analytics, Tizen accounted for 12.5 per cent of connected TV devices in use, beating other platforms like LG's WebOS, Sony PlayStation, Roku TV OS, Amazon's Fire TV OS and Google's Android TV to top the global TV streaming platform market, reports Yonhap news agency.

sold 11.8 million smart TVs worldwide in the third quarter of 2020, the best ever quarter by or any other vendor," Strategy Analytics said. "Samsung's third-quarter performance means that there are now more than 155 million Tizen OS smart TVs in use around the world, an increase of 23 per cent in the past year."

Samsung, the world's largest TV vendor, has been trying to make Tizen its "new revenue stream" as more consumers now move from traditional pay TV and broadcast platforms to streaming services, the market researcher added.

"Samsung is now focusing on monetizing its fast-growing Tizen OS TV streaming platform to advertisers and content providers," it said. "The company has been promoting the platform heavily in recent months as it seeks to gain leadership in the connected TV advertising space, one of the fastest growing segments of the video advertising business."

Strategy Analytics said the overall global market for connected TV devices, including smart TVs, media streamers and gaming consoles, grew 19 per cent on-year to 81.3 million units in the third quarter on the back of strong home entertainment demand amid the pandemic.

Strategy Analytics predicted overall connected TV sales will post 7 per cent on-year growth in 2020, adding that nearly 1.3 billion connected TV devices will be in use globally by the end of this year.

