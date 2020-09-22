Intel brings 11th Gen Core chips to Chromebooks codenamed Tiger Lake

11th Gen Core Processors 11th Gen Core Processors

on Tuesday made it official to bring its 11th Gen Core processors codenamed Tiger Lake to Chromebooks.

The 11th Gen Intel Core processors come with Iris Xe graphics and the Intel Evo platform for thin and light laptops.

"10th Gen Intel Core-based Chromebooks continue to deliver leadership performance and experiences, and our internal benchmarking shows that we will extend this leadership with 11th Gen Intel Core processors with Intel Iris Xe graphics," the company said in a statement.

In the last five years, Intel's processors have powered more than 57 million Chrome OS devices shipped, accounting for more than 90 per cent of all Chrome OS devices.

Compared to 10th Gen Intel processors, the current top performing CPUs for Chrome OS, Intel 11th Gen Core processors will enable people to load web pages up to 28 per cent faster and experience a new class of gaming performance with 2.7 times faster graphics.

"Now import, batch edit and export photos up to 23 per cent faster in Adobe Lightroom and reduce video production time with up to 54 per cent faster importing and exporting videos in Kinemaster," the company said.

Microsoft Word documents and Microsoft Excel Spreadsheets will open 2.1 times and 2.5 times faster, respectively, in Google Docs while on a Google Meets conference and running multiple apps in the background.

"Browse more with 77 per cent faster Chrome tab launches while watching a YouTube video at 4K resolution, with other apps running in the background, while maintaining the quality of the video playing," Intel said.

In 2020, Acer, Asus, Dell, HP, Lenovo and Samsung launched six Chromebooks as part of the Project Athena innovation programme.

"Each of those laptop designs were co-engineered, tuned and tested with Intel to show they meet or surpass the program's technical specifications and real-world key experiences spanning battery life, responsiveness and instant wake," Intel informed.

"As Chrome OS enters its second decade, we remain steadfast in delivering real-world performance that is more critical than ever with users demanding more from their machines in the rapidly evolving telework and virtual learning environments today".

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)