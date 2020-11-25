Samsung leads global TV market with 33.1% share in July-September quarter

-
ALSO READ
Samsung drops to 2nd spot in Southeast Asian smartphone market in Q2
Samsung forecast to top $8.4 billion in operating profit in third quarter
Samsung leads home turf with 67% smartphone market share in second quarter
After smartphones, Samsung consumer electronics are now available at Benow
Samsung may log $54.5 bn in sales, to sell 80mn Galaxy phones in Q3
-
Samsung Electronics Co. remained the world's leading TV vendor in the third quarter of the year, a report showed Tuesday, as it accounted for one-third of the market amid the pandemic.
According to data from industry researcher Omdia, the South Korea tech giant had an all-time high of 33.1 per cent market share in the global TV market in the July-September period in terms of revenue, reports Yonhap news agency.
Samsung sold $9.3 billion worth of TVs in the third quarter, up 22 per cent from a year earlier, the data showed. The company was also the leader in terms of sales volume after shipping 14.85 million TVs for a 23.6 per cent share.
The global TV market grew 11.8 per cent on-year to $28.1 billion in the third quarter. In terms of volume, worldwide TV sales reached 62.87 million units over the same period, up 14.7 per cent from a year ago.
Samsung's domestic rival, LG Electronics Inc., was the runner-up in the third-quarter TV market with a 16.6 per cent share in sales revenue, followed by Japan's Sony Corp. with a 10.1 per cent share, the data showed.
LG was also the No. 2 player in terms of shipments with an 11.6 per cent share, followed by Chinese firm TCL with a 10.9 per cent share and Hisense with a nine per cent share.
Industry insiders said robust sales of QLED and large TVs have boosted Samsung's presence in the market amid the pandemic.
According to Omdia, Samsung sold 2.33 million QLED TVs in the third quarter, more than double the 1.16 million units a year earlier.
Samsung also accounted for 53.5 per cent of 80-inch or larger TVs sold in the third quarter in terms of sales value, the data showed. Sony came in second with a 21.5 per cent share, while LG had a 14.1 per cent share in the segment.
Omdia predicted that Samsung's TV sales reached 48.8 million units for the year, its largest yearly sales volume since 2014, when the company sold 52.94 million TVs.
Samsung has sold 33.92 million TVs through the third quarter of the year, the data showed.
Meanwhile, the OLED TV market, led by LG, grew 39.8 per cent on-year to 9,30,000 units in the third quarter. Of them, LG sold 5,00,000 units followed by Sony with 23,000 units, Omdia said.
The global OLED TV sales in the first nine months of the year stood at 2.12 million units, far behind QLED TV sales of 5.98 million units in the same period, the data showed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU