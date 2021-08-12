Samsung to ship 7 mn foldable smartphones this year: Analysts

-
ALSO READ
Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus review: A versatile package, despite imperfections
Samsung Galaxy A52 review: Easily best in the company's midrange line-up
Upcoming Galaxy foldable devices to carry S-Pen, says Samsung
Samsung Galaxy F62 review: Worthy all-round 4G smartphone in Indian context
Samsung Galaxy F22 with 90Hz super AMOLED screen, 6000 mAh battery launched
-
Samsung Electronics's foldable smartphone shipments are expected to be around 7 million units this year, about three times more compared to a year earlier, analysts said on Thursday, as its new models come with cheaper price tags even with upgraded features.
Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold3 and the Galaxy Z Flip3 at the Unpacked online event on Wednesday, highlighting upgraded displays, durability and functionality. They are scheduled to be launched globally on August 27.
The Z Fold3 is Samsung's first foldable smartphone to support the S Pen stylus, while housing an under display camera on the main screen for the first time. The Z Flip3 comes with a larger cover screen than its predecessor along with a slimmer design.
With the latest models, local analysts predicted Samsung's foldable smartphone shipments to be 6-7 million units this year, more than triple from a year earlier, with the clamshell-type Z Flip representing about 60 percent of its sales, reports Yonhap news agency.
"Sales of two new foldable smartphones appear to be better than expected," Lee Kyu-ha, an analyst at NH Investment & Securities, said. "Despite upgraded performance and functionality, their prices are maximum 400,000 won cheaper than predecessors and that will expand consumers' accessibility to the products."
Analysts said Samsung's dominance in the foldable market would continue, with some expecting 12 million Galaxy Z series shipments in 2022.
Industry tracker Counterpoint Research recently estimated Samsung to account for 88 percent of the global foldable smartphone market this year and its market share to stay around 75 percent till 2023.
--IANS
na/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU