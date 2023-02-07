JUST IN
Train passengers will soon be able to order food via WhatsApp chatbot
Samsung to pay $150 mn to Nanoco Tech in QLED patent suit settlement
Google opens Bard chatbot to test users, plans more AI for search
Google unveils ChatGPT rival Bard, AI search plans in battle with Microsoft
Samsung gets Galaxy S23 orders worth Rs 1,400 cr on 1st day of pre-booking
Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling
Google-owned Fitbit back after 81% users reported problems in using app
For You tab to stay on users' preferred timeline on Twitter on Android, iOS
AI-powered robot introduced to save lives on Goa beaches: Officials
Google introduces ChatGPT competitor 'Bard', to be made available soon
You are here: Home » Technology » News
Google opens Bard chatbot to test users, plans more AI for search
icon-arrow-left
Train passengers will soon be able to order food via WhatsApp chatbot
Business Standard

Samsung to pay $150 mn to Nanoco Tech in QLED patent suit settlement

Samsung Electronics has agreed to pay $150 million to Nanoco Technologies in settlement for a patent lawsuit over a technology used in Samsung's quantum-dot LED TV

Topics
Samsung | QLED TVs

IANS  |  Seoul 

Samsung
Samsung

Samsung Electronics has agreed to pay $150 million to Nanoco Technologies in settlement for a patent lawsuit over a technology used in Samsung's quantum-dot LED TV, a litigation finance firm for the British company has said.

GLS Capital announced the two parties reached the settlement shortly before the start of the trial on January 6 to end the litigation, according to a joint press release by GLS Capital and Nanoco.

The settlement includes a license agreement and the transfer of "certain patents" and settles all related proceedings in the US, Germany and China, the release said, without providing further details, reports Yonhap news agency.

Samsung and Nanoco announced last month the settlement was reached, but no details on the terms of the settlement deal were disclosed.

Nanoco sued Samsung in 2020, accusing the South Korean tech giant of copying its technologies related to the synthesis and use of quantum dots.

Nanoco is known for its development and manufacturing of the quantum dot displays without the use of cadmium, a toxic metal.

--IANS

na/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Samsung

First Published: Tue, February 07 2023. 14:18 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU