Samsung working on devices with triple folds, rollable displays

-
ALSO READ
OPPO to introduce concept smartphone with rollable display
Apple sends folding iPhones to assembly partner Foxconn for testing: Report
Apple working on folding iPhone with Samsung screen: Report
Samsung launching Galaxy Z Fold 3 with S Pen, Note to discontinue
Sony launches 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV in India for Rs 2,79,990
-
Samsung is reportedly working on new devices with a triple-folding screen and a rollable display.
The South Korean tech giant has currently only revealed the designs as concepts on its display blog, reports GSMArena.
The first drawing shows a tri-folding display Galaxy Fold. This new device would eliminate the Fold's need for an external display, as it could fold down to a third of its unfolded footprint.
The other device that the company hinted at was a rollable display gadget. This product essentially has a long cylindrical body, which houses the flexible rolled up display.
A recent patent for the tri-folding device was re-imagined by LetsGoDigital in the form of a few mock-up renders.
This tri-folding device would feature a slide-out keyboard and could be used in different positions.
The company earlier introduced Galaxy Z Fold2 that sports a 6.2-inch cover screen and a 7.6-inch main screen when unfolded.
Galaxy Z Fold2 is Samsung's third foldable smartphone after Galaxy Fold and Galaxy Z Flip.
--IANS
wh/na
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU