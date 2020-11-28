YouTube brings limited support for 8K video playback on Android TV app

-
The latest YouTube for Android TV update has reportedly started rolling out limited support for 8K streaming.
According to a report in Android Police, YouTube TV for Android v. 2.12.08 version includes support for 8K streaming to TVs running Android 10 and above.
The changelog states that the update brings 8K streaming support to a limited number of devices, but it doesn't specify exactly which models are supported right now.
Apart from the limited 8K streaming support, the latest YouTube for Android TV update brings another noteworthy change - Cast Connect support.
Cast Connect will let users control caste media on their Android TV with the TV's remote control instead of controlling it with the device that's casting the media.
Interestingly, YouTube's changelog had initially featured support for AV1 HDR playback, but was later omitted to include the Cast Connect support.
Instead, it includes AV1 HDR playback support, but Google seems to have removed that from the updated changelog, the report said.
