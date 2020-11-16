OPPO to introduce concept smartphone with rollable display

-
OPPO is reportedly planning to introduce a concept smartphone with a rollable display at the company's yearly conference on November 17.
The smartphone maker took to Chinese microblogging website Weibo to tease a new phone with a retractable display. "Big screen? Small screen? Infinite screen? In the future, your mobile phone may be able to retract freely," reads the Weibo post (machine translated), reports Android Authority.
The poster shows a render of a phone with a curved screen with a display that can be extended or retracted to change the size.
The smartphone maker hasn't revealed much else, but by the looks of it, this might be a prototype or a concept phone like what TCL showed off earlier this year.
In addition, the company is also planning to launch the second generation of its Augmented Reality (AR) glasses too.
OPPO AR glasses will be equipped with depth sensors. It will also use diffractive optical waveguide technology, support voice interaction and 3D surround sound.
OPPO may also showcase its hybrid zoom periscope lens that was announced earlier this year. The hybrid lens is capable of offering variable zoom between 3.3x and 5.4x and up to 11x hybrid zoom.
