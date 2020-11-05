Sony launches 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV in India for Rs 2,79,990

-
Sony on Thursday launched a new 65-inch 4K HDR OLED TV in A8H series for Rs 2,79,990 in the India market.
The TV comes with powerful 4K HDR picture processor X1 Ultimate as well as X-Motion Clarity technology with an aim to provide an incredible refresh rate that is brighter and clearer than ever before, the company said.
"With Pixel Contrast Booster, colour and contrast are enhanced in bright areas so one can enjoy their TV viewing with full of lifelike shades and hues, more depth, fine texture and the pure black contrast that only Sony's OLED can deliver,'' the company said in a statement.
A8H features ambient optimisation technology automatically adjusting picture and sound to your environment. On conventional TVs, brightness stays the same regardless of light in a room, resulting in pictures that are too dark or bright.
It features Sony's Android TV which supports more than 5,000 apps and games from Google Play, including YouTube, Netflix, Amazon Video and Disney+ Hotstar.
The TV also features a picture mode specially developed to enjoy Netflix Originals called the Netflix Calibrated Mode. This mode reproduces the same picture quality on the TV as the creators intended.
The Smart TV comes hands-free voice Search powered by Google Assistant for endless entertainment; works seamlessly with Alexa smart devices, Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.
In addition, Acoustic Surface Audio in A8H includes twin subwoofers for bass that enables sound to follow the action for a truly immersive experience, the company said.
