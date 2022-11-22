SENS introduces range of headband earphones and wireless earbuds in India

Home-grown consumer technology brand SENS on Tuesday announced its new range of hearables, including true wireless and neckband earphones. In the TWS category, the company launched the Hendriks1, Hendriks 2, Cnatra 1 and Cnatra 2, and the Alvis1, MJ1 and MJ2 in the neckband category. All these audio devices are water-resistant, compatible with both iOS and devices, and support Google Assistant and Siri voice assistants.

Hendriks 1

Launched at Rs 1,600, the Hendriks 1 will be available at an introductory price of Rs 1,499. The feature 10 mm graphene audio drivers. With a charging of 1.5 hours, it boasts up to 30 hours of battery life with a charging case. These come with a metal body in gunmetal grey colour. Other features include touch control, and voice assistance feature.

Hendriks 2

The Hendriks 2 is available at an introductory price of Rs 1,399 on . Powered by a 500 mAh case, it is said to last up to 30 hours. It comes with an active and environmental noise cancellation feature. It offers touch sensor control, auto pairing, and a transparency mode. It comes in pearl white and pearl black colours.

Cnatra1

The Cnatra1 features 10mm audio drivers, auto pairing, along with a playback time of up to 22 hours. It comes with IIC technology (Intelligent Insta Connect) and environmental noise cancellation for enhanced user experience. The earbuds are available at an introductory price of Rs 799.

Cnarta 2

The Cnarta 2 is available at an introductory price of Rs 799 on . It features 13 mm audio drivers battery life of up to 24 hours. It comes with AFAP technology (As Fast As Possible) and offers audio pairing.

MJ1

The neckband is available at an introductory price of Rs 799. MJ1 comes with environment noise cancellation (ENC), smart video voice connect, and AFAP charging. It comes in pine green and gunmetal grey colours. Other features include 24-hours playtime, voice assistance, and a magnetite lock.

MJ2

It comes with AFAP technology for charging, IIC technology for instant connect, and smart video voice connect. It also features environmental noise cancellation (ENC) and comes in crayon blue and gunmetal grey colors. The MJ2 is priced at Rs 999 on .

Alvis 1

Alvis 1 is available at an introductory price of Rs 599. Powered by a 110 mAh battery, it has a playback time of up to 8 hours and a stand-by time of up to 200 hours. It offers magnetic lock, dual pairing, and alloy metal earbuds. It comes in sapphire blue, gunmetal grey, lemon yellow, and scarlet red colours.

SENS offers seven-day support, a free drop service, and six months to one year of warranty on all the products.