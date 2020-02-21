Seven in 10 organisations report hacking attempts via IoT devices: Survey

Seven in 10 organisations have reported either a successful or attempted hack to their systems via their (IoT) devices, revealed a new survey.

According to the survey conducted by Extreme Networks, IoT is barrelling toward the enterprise, but organisations remain highly vulnerable to IoT-based attacks, Dark reading recently reported.

It surveyed 540 IT professionals across industries in North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific, and found that 84 per cent of organisations have IoT devices on their corporate networks.

The survey also highlighted that enterprises underestimate insider threats: 55 per cent of IT professionals believe the main risk of breaches comes mostly from outside the organisation and over 70 per cent believe they have complete visibility into the devices on the network.

But according to Verizon's 2019 Data Breach Investigations Report, insider and privilege misuse was the top security incident pattern of 2019, and among the top three causes of breaches, the report added.