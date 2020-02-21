JUST IN
Galaxy Z Flip: First look at the Samsung's pocket-sized foldable smartphone

Samsung brought its second foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip in India. The pre-orders started today and the deliveries will begin from February 26, 2020

BS Web Team  |  New Delhi 

 

Samsung brought its second foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip in India. The pre-orders started today and the deliveries will begin from February 26, 2020.

 

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs 109,999.

 

The phone features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 22:9:9 aspect ratio, 425 ppi, and 1080 x 2636 pixels resolution.

 

It also has a secondary 1.1-inch Super AMOLED screen positioned on the back cover that displays notifications.

 

The phone is covered with Gorilla Glass 6 on the outside as well as the inside.

 

The Galaxy Z Flip is also the first foldable smartphone to use ultra-thin glass to cover the display rather than the plastic.

The smartphone has a Flex Mode that lets you use two apps in split-screen mode.

 

 

It is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The phone runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin out of the box.

 

It packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The phone is not too heavy, it weighs 183 grams. The fingerprint sensor is situated on the side of the phone.

 

The Galaxy Z Flip has a dual-camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel ultrawide lens. On the front, the punch-hole notch houses a 10-megapixel selfie camera.

The phone will be available in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold variants.

 


