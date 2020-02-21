Galaxy Z Flip: First look at the Samsung's pocket-sized foldable smartphone

Samsung brought its second foldable phone Galaxy Z Flip in India. The pre-orders started today and the deliveries will begin from February 26, 2020.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip is priced at Rs 109,999.
The phone features a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 22:9:9 aspect ratio, 425 ppi, and 1080 x 2636 pixels resolution.
It also has a secondary 1.1-inch Super AMOLED screen positioned on the back cover that displays notifications.
The phone is covered with Gorilla Glass 6 on the outside as well as the inside.
It is powered by a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage. The phone runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin out of the box.
It packs a 3,300mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The phone is not too heavy, it weighs 183 grams. The fingerprint sensor is situated on the side of the phone.
The phone will be available in Mirror Black, Mirror Purple, Mirror Gold variants.
