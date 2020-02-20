Now, Gmail makes it easier for you to filter your inbox with 'search chips'

-
ALSO READ
G Suite users will now have single profile photo for Google, Gmail
Now, Gmail lets you add emails as attachment without downloading them
Microsoft to integrate Google's services into Outlook.com webmail client
Twitter to remove accounts inactive for 6 months, free up usernames: Report
From a consultant to Alphabet CEO: A look at Sundar Pichai's meteoric rise
-
Gmail has added a new tool to help you refine search results in the email service faster. Called, 'search chips', it reduces the need to sort through irrelevant returns or use search operators.
For example, if you are searching with a colleague's name, you can narrow the results by selecting search chips like attachment type, specific timeframe, or calendar invites, the official blog explains.
Gmail is gradually rolling out the new tool to all G Suite customers.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU