JUST IN
You are here: Home » Technology » News

Pixel 5 may become first Google phone to support wireless charging
Business Standard

Now, Gmail makes it easier for you to filter your inbox with 'search chips'

Gmail is gradually rolling out the new tool to all G Suite customers

ANI 

Google, Gmail

Gmail has added a new tool to help you refine search results in the email service faster. Called, 'search chips', it reduces the need to sort through irrelevant returns or use search operators.

For example, if you are searching with a colleague's name, you can narrow the results by selecting search chips like attachment type, specific timeframe, or calendar invites, the official blog explains.

Gmail is gradually rolling out the new tool to all G Suite customers.
First Published: Thu, February 20 2020. 21:35 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU