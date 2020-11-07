Skullcandy launches new wireless earbuds 'Spoke' in India for Rs 7,999

-
Expanding its immersive audio equipment category in the country, US-based audio equipment major Skullcandy on Friday launched its latest true wireless earbuds 'Spoke' for Rs 7,999 in the Indian market.
With Bluetooth capabilities and a wide range of useful features such as the ability to use either bud solo, dual microphones for calls, auto on, and easy connectivity, Spoke aims to allow users to truly experience freedom without wires.
"For those looking at wearing true wireless earbuds at an affordable price from Skullcandy, Spoke is it. We have packed it with all the essential, must-have features, and we can't wait for people to start listening without anything holding them back," Amlan Bhattacharjya, CEO, Brand Eyes, Official Distributor of Skullcandy in India, said in a statement.
Spoke comes loaded with controls such as call, track and volume control, active assistant, EQ modes and use either solo bud feature in it.
With an IPX4 rating, Spoke is sweat as well as water-resistant comes with more than 14 hours of battery life.
