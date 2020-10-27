Sennheiser launches redesigned Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds in India

-
ALSO READ
Sennheiser launches Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds in India for Rs 24,990
Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless 2 review: Pricier than peers but worth it
Sennheiser launches HD 250BT and CX 120BT wireless headphones in India
Sennheiser launches CX 400BT True Wireless earbuds in India for Rs 16,990
Review: PLAYGO BH70 AI wireless headphones are a bit out of tune
-
German audio brand Sennheiser on Tuesday launched special anniversary edition of Momentum True Wireless 2 earbuds with active noise cancellation (ANC) for 24,990 in India.
The Momentum True Wireless 2 Anniversary Edition comes in an exclusive all-black design featuring the original Sennheiser logo on the earbuds and case.
"This year marks the 75th year of Sennheiser's legacy globally. To appreciate love we have received over the years, we have introduced the anniversary edition of Sennheiser Momentum True Wireless-2 to celebrate this momentous journey,'' Kapil Gulati, Director, Consumer Segment, Sennheiser India, said in a statement.
The earbuds come with 7mm dynamic drivers, Bluetooth 5.0, AAC support and Qualcomm's aptX technology for high resolution audio.
The Momentum Wireless 2 also has support for virtual assistants like Google Assistant and Siri.
The earbuds are 2mm smaller than the previous model to improve ergonomics for the best possible fit and to minimise fatigue.
Additional controls and adjustments for the wireless earbuds can be done via Sennheiser's Smart Control app and the users can adjust EQ levels, customise settings for touch controls.
The Momentum True Wireless 2 is said to offer 7 hours of battery life. The charging case can add up to a total of 28 hours.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU