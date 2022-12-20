JUST IN
Business Standard

Smartphone makers may be forced to bring back removable batteries: Report

This move comes after making USB Type-C charging ports mandatory on all smartphones, tablets, and laptops

Topics
smartphones | Lithium battery | European Union

IANS  |  London 

Smartphone, iPhone

The European Union (EU) has now agreed on new laws and regulations aimed at making batteries more sustainable and reusable which might force smartphone makers to bring back removable batteries, the media reported.

This move comes after making USB Type-C charging ports mandatory on all smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

According to SamMobile, as the new laws cover the entire battery life cycle, the new regulation will present a new set of challenges to consumer tech firms and battery manufacturers.

The entire life cycle of a battery includes material extraction, industrial production, and disposal.

The new EU law will apply to all types of batteries sold in the EU, including those used in electronic devices, industrial batteries, automotive batteries, and batteries used in two-wheelers and electric vehicles (EVs), according to the report.

Moreover, from early 2024, battery manufacturers in the EU will be required to report the total carbon footprint of their products, from extraction to recycling.

This data will then be used to set a maximum CO2 limit for batteries that will come into effect as early as July 2027.

They will need to use a specific percentage of recycled materials, such as 16 per cent cobalt, 85 per cent lead, 6 per cent lithium, and 6 per cent nickel, the report added.

If approved, the new regulations will ensure that batteries sold in the EU region are more environment-friendly, ultimately setting a precedent for the rest of the world.

--IANS

shs/uk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Read our full coverage on smartphones

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 14:30 IST

