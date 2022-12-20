JUST IN
Business Standard

Social media app Tumblr adds support for livestreaming via Livebox

Livebox allows users to tip streamers, and by the same token, Tumblr will allow viewers to pay creators with a virtual currency called Diamonds

Topics
Social media apps | Social Media | Technology

IANS  |  San Francisco 

Tumblr
Tumblr

Social networking site Tumblr is adding support for livestreaming via the video platform Livebox.

The new livestreaming feature is being rolled out to US users on iOS and Android, and a release for global users and the desktop site is planned for the near future, reports The Verge.

Tumblr has supported streaming in the past, but then it only allowed users to share streams from other services like YouNow and YouTube.

The new option is described as a native Tumblr streaming service powered by Livebox

Livebox allows users to tip streamers, and by the same token, Tumblr will allow viewers to pay creators with a virtual currency called 'Diamonds'.

It also provides artificial intelligence (AI) and human-powered moderation for streams.

Additionally, the service allows streamers to make trusted viewers as moderators, the report sad.

Meanwhile, in January, to keep the app eligible for download via the App Store, Tumblr had rolled out a new feature 'Sensitive Content toggle' for iOS users, allowing them to choose whether to opt-in or opt-out of potentially sensitive content on the iOS app.

--IANS

aj/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 20 2022. 10:50 IST

