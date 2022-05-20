Sony Bravia X80K smart TVs with Android TV launched in India: Details here

-
-
With an aim to expand its smart TVs portfolio, Sony India on Friday launched a new Bravia X80K TV that comes with X1 4K HDR Picture Processor.
Priced at Rs 94,990, the newly launched TV comes with TRILUMINOS Pro display that is said to reproduce life-like colour experience.
"The new X80K series takes vision and sound to the next level and offers a world of entertainment with Google TV, brought to life in beautiful colour by the realism of our picture and sound technology," the company said in a statement.
Sony mentioned that users can experience supreme picture and sound in every environment with ambient optimisation and sound optimisation technology.
The new Sony Bravia TV also comes with Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.
Users can also transform their gaming experience with HDMI 2.1 compatibility, Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), Auto HDR Tone Mapping and Auto Genre Picture Mode, the company said.
The TV also has Google TV voice search option powered by google Assistant to offer endless entertainment and works seamlessly with Apple AirPlay 2 and HomeKit.
Earlier this month, the company launched a new X75K TV series that is available in 165 cm (65-inch), 140 cm (55-inch), 126 cm (50-inch) and 108 cm (43-inch).
--IANS
vc/dpb
