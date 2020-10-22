Logitech G launches wireless gaming headset in India for Rs 15,495

The Logitech 'G733 LIGHTSPEED' headset is available on Amazon.in for Rs 15,495 in black colour

G, a sub-brand of Switzerland-based tech firm Logitech, on Monday introduced a new wireless gaming headset in the country.

The 'G733 LIGHTSPEED' headset is available on Amazon.in for Rs 15,495 in black colour.

"As gaming becomes a bigger part of pop culture, personal expression and style have become a huge part of a gamers' identity. With that in mind, we set out to design a collection of high-performance gaming gear in a fun way," said Ujesh Desai, general manager of G.

The new G733 wireless headset features new colourful and reversible suspension headbands and comes equipped with soft dual-layer memory foam ear pads.

"Investing in one's surrounding environment to reflect inner expressions lends to a more immersive gaming experience, and Logitech G's new wireless headsets will amplify that," the company added.

